GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill that is heading to the governor’s desk will give Michigan drivers three retro license plate options.

Senate Bill 464, which is sponsored by Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, brings three updated legacy license plates into circulation:

A black registration plate that was originally issued by the state from 1979 to 1983.

A blue registration plate that was originally issued by the state from 1983 to 2007.

A red, white and blue registration plate that was originally issued in 1976, which commemorated the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This plate will only be available in 2026 — the year of America’s semiquincentennial.

According to the bill, in addition to the regular registration fee, the Department of State will charge a $5 service fee when the plate is issued. There will also be a required fee of $50 per plate that will be deposited into the Michigan Transportation Fund. The registration renewal fee will be $10 and it will also be deposited in the Michigan Transportation Fund.

These three legacy license plates will join the Water-Winter Wonderland plate, originally in use from 1965 to 1967, that was brought back into circulation in 2021. According to the bill, 880,000 vehicles were using this plate as of July 20.