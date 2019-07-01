3 killed, 4 injured in Michigan crash

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were killed, including a 3-year-old, in an Isabella County crash.

Four others were injured, including two from Byron Center.

It happened around 4:17 p.m. Sunday on M20 near Vroman Road in Chippewa Township.

Deputies say a Jeep went into an oncoming lane of traffic and struck a Chevy Avalanche head-on.

The Avalanche then spun sideways and was hit by the Nissan following it, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the driver of the Jeep, who was killed instantly, may have been experiencing a medical issue. He was a 48-year-old man from Hemlock.

The passenger in the Jeep, a 36-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A 34-year-old Stanford woman, who was driving the Avalanche, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

In the Avalanche, two passengers died. One was a 43-year-old man, who was ejected from the vehicle and died on the way to the hospital.

The other was a 3-year-old child in the rear seat. Investigators say it appeared the child’s seat was not fastened correctly or the child unbuckled part of the car seat before the accident.

The 60-year-old male driver and the 56-year-old woman passenger in the Nissan were from Bryon Center. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.