3 killed, 3 injured in plane crash near Lansing ID’d

Authorities respond to a plane crash at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport on Oct. 3, 2019. (WILX)

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the names of the six people who were involved in a deadly plane crash near Lansing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office identified the three men who were killed in Thursday’s crash as Neil Alan Sego, 46, John Thomas Lowe, 51, and Timothy Joe Clark, 67.

As of Friday, three men remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital — Joel Stewart Beavins, 48, Aaron Levi Black, 51, and Zachariah Eugene Bennett, 27.

The sheriff’s office said all were from Indiana.

Investigators said Thursday the Socata TBM 700 single-engine plane was flying from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis to Capital Region International Airport when it crashed about 125 yards west of Airport Road in a nearby cemetery, not far from the airport’s property in Watertown Township.

Airport authorities said the airport’s control tower received an emergency signal from the aircraft, but it’s unclear if that signal was transmitted before or after the crash.

Conditions were misty and cloudy at the time of the crash, but investigators could not say whether weather was a factor in the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.