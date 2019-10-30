3 kids killed, 4 injured in Lansing house fire

Authorities on scene of a deadly house fire in Lansing Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Three children were killed, and four other people were injured in a fire house in Lansing early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on New York Street near Lake Lansing Road on the city’s north side.

The Lansing Fire Department said a 3-year-old, 5-year-old and 8-year-old were killed in the fire.

An 18-month-old child and 26-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 5-year-old was taken to the University of Michigan’s burn center in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was also taken to the burn center, but his condition is unknown, according to an LFD news release.

The family’s dog was also killed in the fire.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The fire remains under investigation.