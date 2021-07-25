3 injured in Cass County crash

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic cass county sheriff's office 1

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-car crash Saturday evening where three people ended up in the hospital.

Emergency personnel arrived at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was headed eastbound on M-152 when she pulled out in front of a Ford pickup truck heading south on M-51. The driver of the Ford pickup was unable to stop and collided with the Sonic, sending both vehicles off the road.

The driver of the Sonic, a 39-year-old Dowagiac woman, and her 15-year-old son were taken to the hospital. A passenger in the Ford pickup truck, a 71-year-old Gobles woman, was also hospitalized.

Deputies say everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links