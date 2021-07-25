3 injured in Cass County crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-car crash Saturday evening where three people ended up in the hospital.

Emergency personnel arrived at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was headed eastbound on M-152 when she pulled out in front of a Ford pickup truck heading south on M-51. The driver of the Ford pickup was unable to stop and collided with the Sonic, sending both vehicles off the road.

The driver of the Sonic, a 39-year-old Dowagiac woman, and her 15-year-old son were taken to the hospital. A passenger in the Ford pickup truck, a 71-year-old Gobles woman, was also hospitalized.

Deputies say everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.