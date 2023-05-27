The scene of a crash in Howard Township that left three people hurt on May 26, 2023. (Courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt in a Friday evening crash in Howard Township.

Around 10 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Carberry Road and Yankee Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Makayla Vance of Calvin Township was stopped at the stop sign. When she went through the intersection, she hit a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Amanda Oaks.

Both drivers and a passenger in Oaks’ vehicle, McKenzie Ellerbrook, were all hurt. The sheriff’s office said they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.