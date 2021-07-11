3 hospitalized after Cass Co. crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash in Cass County Saturday evening, deputies said.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. in Porter Township on M-40 Highway, north of Teasdale Lake Road.

The Cass County Sherriff’s Office said a 17-year-old of Three Rivers was driving south and went off the road. The driver overcorrected the turn, hit an embankment and the car landed on its roof.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana for treatment.

There were two passengers in the car, a 15-year-old of Three Rivers and an 18-year-old of Chicago. The passengers were also hurt and taken to a hospital in Elkhark, Indiana.

Investigators said seat belts were not worn and intoxicating substances may have been a factor.

Several surrounding agencies responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.