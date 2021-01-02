3 dead after plane hits SE Michigan house

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were killed when a small plane crashed into a southeastern Michigan house Saturday.

It happened before 4 p.m. in a neighborhood near the New Hudson Airport in Lyon Township, west of Novi.

Breaking Update:@wxyzdetroit has confirmed through @oaklandsheriff that 3 people aboard this flight have perished as a result of this crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the people killed were the pilot and two passengers in the plane. Their names were not immediately released.

The house caught fire in the crash, but authorities said everyone inside escaped. WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, reports the family of five is OK but that their cat died in the fire.