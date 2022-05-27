AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three young children and a woman were killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Austin Township on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home after reports of shots fired. Deputies arrived to find three children under the age of 10 and a woman dead from what looked to be gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office are calling the deaths homicides.

Deputies also found a man that had been shot in the head. He was taken to a Big Rapids hospital and later transferred by helicopter to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The deaths are being investigated by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department.