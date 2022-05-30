AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The names of the three children and their mother who were fatally shot in Austin Township Friday afternoon have been released.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said 6-year-old Katelynn Gillard, 4-year-old Ronald Gillard, 3-year-old Joshua Gillard and 40-year-old Dawn Gillard were presumably killed by their father and husband. His name has not been released.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies were sent to a home on 185th Avenue near Johnson Road after receiving reports of shots fired. That’s where they found the woman and three children dead.

The 51-year-old man also had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in Big Rapids before being transferred to two other hospitals. He is in critical condition at an Ann Arbor hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe that the man shot his wife and children before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff’s office said that it will be sending the report to the Mecosta Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mike Mohr at 231.592.0150.