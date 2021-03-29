3 accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot to stand trial

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — A Jackson County judge says there is enough evidence for three of the 14 militia members accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to stand trial, but not on one of the terrorism charges they initially faced.

Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar will stand trial on charges of gang membership and providing material support to a terrorist act, as well as a weapons charge, Judge Michael Klaeren ruled. Charges of threat of terrorism were dismissed.

The ruling came Monday during virtual proceedings that wrapped up a preliminary hearing that began weeks ago.

FBI agents on the case testified, among other things, that the defendants trained to carry out their plan to kidnap the governor in “kill houses” and that Morrison said he “wanted Whitmer’s head on a platter.” An informant who helped the FBI testified that the men were serious about harming the governor and other government officials.

“Pete (Musico) said that this was no joke. This was about putting rifles in front of politicians and police officers faces and pulling the trigger,” the informant told the judge earlier this month.

Defense attorneys tried to show that the men’s statements were not literal, pointing out that no one was ever actually hurt. They also said Morrison left the militia before the plot against Whitmer formed.

Musico, Bellar and Morrison are among 14 suspects who were arrested in October. Eight of the men, including the three bound over to trial Monday, face state-level charges. Six others were charged at the federal level; one of them has pleaded guilty in January.