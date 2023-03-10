EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University police released updates on their investigation into the deadly Feb. 13 shooting on campus.

Three students were killed in the shooting on Feb. 13: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

L-R: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

Of the five students who were injured, two remained in the hospital as of last week. One was listed in fair condition, and the other in critical condition.

DISPATCH RECEIVED HUNDREDS OF 911 CALLS

Between 8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 1 a.m. Feb. 14, the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety said Ingham County 911 received 2,100 phone calls, including 1,450 911 calls.

MSU police released a campus map showing each individual 911 call which is categorized by the hour dispatchers received the call.

Michigan State University campus 911 calls map.

In these five hours, the dispatch center received the same number it would receive in 2.5 days, according to MSU police.

There were 3,136 radio transmissions on the primary shared radio dispatch talk group used by MSU police and the East Lansing Police Department.

TIMELINE

On Friday, MSU police released a timeline of the shooter, Anthony McRae, being on campus.

8:18 p.m.: First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911.

8:20 p.m.: Officers entered Berkey Hall.

8:24 p.m.: McRae entered the Union.

8:26 p.m.: First report of shooting at the Union.

8:26 p.m.: McRae exited the Union and left campus.

8:27 p.m.: Officers arrived at the Union.

8:30 p.m.: First emergency alert notification sent.

8:31 p.m.: Second emergency alert notification sent.

11:18 p.m.: Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media.

11:35 p.m.: Ingham County 911 receives a call of a person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High Street in Lansing.

11:49 p.m.: Officers approach McRae, and he shoots himself.

MSU police note it is still reviewing and finalizing McRae’s route once he left campus.

SHOOTER’S NOTE

Police also released a copy of the note in McRae’s pocket after he shot and killed himself when officers approached him.

In it, he said he was part of a group of 20 — something police said they realized quickly was not true — and threatened other locations in the Lansing area and elsewhere. In the copy of the note released to the public, police redacted those locations.

McRae also said he had been “hurt” and wondered “Why? Why? Why?” He said he was a “loner” and an “outcast.”

He said his father was not involved in the shooting.

RESOURCES

Campus police urged anyone having a difficult time dealing with the shooting to reach out for help.

“It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal and there are several ways in which individuals can seek support,” a release said.

It listed campus resources: