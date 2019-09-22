2020 election could slow congressional action

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — With the Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island wrapped up Sunday, lawmakers are headed back to the mainland to get ready for the 2020 election.

The weekend was filled with political and policy conversations in preparation for upcoming elections for everything from the state Legislature to the White House.

The coming campaigns will certainly have an impact on anything that gets done on Capitol Hill. So will there be compromise on anything?

“I have found historically when you get into a presidential (election) year, the second year of that Congress, you usually don’t achieve big things because the presidential campaign kind of overtakes,” U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said. “You have so many senators and congressional members running for president, they’ll take positions that are so far left inside a debate it affects Congress and the Senate.”

Democrats, too, are gearing up for the election. Michigan looks to be a place where presidential politics will take center stage and that could have an impact on races down ballot next year.

The conference featured a number of big-name speakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, who’s motorcade on the island stirred controversy on social media, to West Michigan native and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, to former White House Press Secretary Sara Sanders.