20 attorneys general, including Nessel, concerned over new USPS plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is voicing concerns about a new plan the United States Postal Service rolled out last week.

To make up for $160 billion in expected losses, USPS implemented a budget-cutting plan on Oct. 1 that would slow down some of its mail service. The 10-year plan also includes more expensive mailing rates and reduced hours for post offices. USPS said the plan would also provide more reliable services.

Nessel is joining 19 other attorneys general across the U.S. who are opposed to the plan.

“At the end of the day, what it means is that we’re not going to be receiving and sending our mail in time. We can’t count on the fact that our utility bills will be paid in time, or our credit card bills,” Nessel said. “We don’t even know if our Christmas card will arrive or be sent on time.”

She said the group is asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to act quickly before there is a massive slow down.

Nessel says anyone with concerns should contact the postmaster general’s office. Contact information can be found online.