LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 2-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon by a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a Lansing gas station.

It happened at the Sunoco gas station on Dunckel Road.

The child was believed to be alone with access to an unsecured firearm while he was in the car.

Shortly after the shooting, one suspect — a 44-year-old man — fled the scene and was taken into custody by the Lansing Police Department. Police say a firearm has not been recovered yet.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. Members of the Lansing Police Department and the Michigan State Police responded to the call.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Just feet from where this all happened is a cannabis shop. A manager there told 6 News that one of his employees was on break when the shooting happened and jumped in to help.

“She ran over, applied pressure to the area of the wound, and she did what she could,” Thomas Farrington, store manager at Sapura, said. “We’re doing good as far as it goes. We’re hoping for the best news possible.”