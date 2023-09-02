PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 2-year-old is dead after he was hit by a trailer Friday afternoon in Porter Township.

Around 3:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Carter Lake Street near Robbins Lake Road after receiving reports that a child had been hit by a trailer.

Responding troopers found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. They attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

The investigation shows that a 57-year-old man, a family member, was going to move a utility trailer with a pickup across the property. Troopers said it appeared that the boy wandered between the trailer and truck before it was moved.

Both the boy and the man live at the home.

The death remains under investigation.