2 W. MI businesses sold phony COVID-19 protecting patches

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two businesses based in Rockford were issued cease and desist letters by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Tuesday morning after they falsely marketed patches that they claimed would help prevent contracting COVID-19.

Frequency Apps Corp. and Biores Technologies Inc. sold “coronavirus defender patches’ that they said would “help aid the immune system to defend itself against exposure to the virus” and “can help lessen the effect of the virus if you already have it,” the state shared in a statement.

The cost of the patch was $49.99 and the company said consumers would get a 30-day supply for free when they purchased a 45-day supply of any patch sold by the company.

The state says the companies most likely violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

“Providing consumers with a false sense of security that these patches could somehow protect them from this virus is simply wrong,” Nessel said. “I will not tolerate deceptive and misleading business practices at any time, but especially not during this time of uncertainty surrounding Michigan’s battle with COVID-19.”

The state says about 1,600 price-gouging complaints were filed with the AG’s Office.

The state also says it received 97 price-gouging complaints by phone on Monday out of 169 calls. Normally the tip line receives about 80 calls per day.

Complaints can be filed online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at 877.765.8388.

More information on the coronavirus can be found on the state’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.