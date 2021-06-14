2 teens killed, 2 others injured in overnight shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two teens were killed and two other people, including a 14-year-old girl, injured in a shooting at a Lansing park early Monday.

Lansing police say they were called to Rotary Park on N. Cedar Street near E. Shiawassee Street around 1 a.m. on a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 19-year-old man dead and a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

While the police were on scene, they were told that two other teen victims had shown up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, died. The other, a 17-year-old, was later listed in stable condition.

Police continued to investigate Monday morning. No arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517.483.4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517.483.7867.