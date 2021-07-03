2 teenagers injured after ATV crash in Mecosta Co.

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Mecosta County Saturday.

It happened around 11:27 a.m. on 30th Avenue near Arthur road in Sheridan Township.

Two teenagers from Fenton, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, were riding an ATV and crashed into a barn, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said both were ejected from the ATV.

Neither were wearing helmets, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say both were brought to a hospital in Grand Rapids with significant injures. The 14-year-old was brought their by aero med, they say.

The crash is still being investigated.