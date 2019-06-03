Michigan

2 saved from sinking boat in Oceana County

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:38 PM EDT

PENTWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were rescued from a sinking 18-foot bass boat in Oceana County. 

It happened just before noon Sunday near Pentwater.

Authorities say a 55-year-old Hesperia man and a 54-year-old Sterling Heights woman noticed they were taking on water about one mile north of the pier of the Pentwater Channel. 

They began to head back to the shore. However, the boat's main engine wouldn't start, and they were forced to use the trolling motor. At the same time, waves continue to come over the stern, according to authorities. 

A charter boat saw that they were in distress and pulled them to safety. The boat was brought out of the water Monday, authorities say. 

Both boaters refused medical treatment and they are doing OK.
 

