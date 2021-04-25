2 men, including CMU football player, shot at off-campus party

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Central Michigan University football player is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in Union Twp in Isabella County early Saturday morning.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Deerfield Village Apartments just two miles from CMU’s campus around 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a shooting incident where they found a 23 and 20-year-old man were shot.

The 20-year-old man is believed to be CMU Quarterback John Keller while the 23-year-old remains unidentified, according to CMU’s student newspaper, CM Life.

According to the article, Keller was shot in the chest during a party at the Deerfield Village Apartments, while the 23-year-old was also hit.

Police investigation showed a fight broke out after a group of people showed up to a party at one of the apartments. Shortly after the fight broke out, one or more of the suspects went to a vehicle to get a gun and started shooting at or inside the apartment.

This was when Keller and the other 23-year-old victim were shot.

Keller was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where–as of 3:45 a.m Sunday morning–he was still in critical condition, while the 23-year-old man was taken by a private car to a local hospital where he is believed to be in stable condition.

According to police, there have yet to be any arrests made in connection to this incident and the suspects are still believed to be at-large.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Keller’s family pay for medical expenses.

Keller is listed as a sophomore walk-on QB who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer requirements after making the jump from the University of Cincinnati.

If anyone knows anything about this incident you are asked to contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 7730-1000.