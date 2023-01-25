BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash near Berrien Springs.

Michigan State Police said in a tweet that the crash happened at the intersection of M-139 and Scherr Road in Berrien Township. Berrien County dispatchers told News 8 that the crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

State police said the car hit a tree. No additional details were released.

The names of the victims were not released.

The intersection was closed while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.