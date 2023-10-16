GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead after a home exploded over the weekend in northern Michigan.

Police were first called shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday and told that a house had collapsed in Lovells Township, about 15 miles southeast of Gaylord. Once first responders arrived, they quickly realized that the home was destroyed by an explosion.

A 71-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were found dead inside the home.

Two people were killed after a home exploded Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Lovells Township, Michigan, approximately 15 miles southeast of Gaylord. (Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the explosion was likely caused by a gas leak inside the home, but that has not been confirmed, which means the investigation remains open. As of now, there is no reason to believe there was any foul play involved.

The Lovells Township Fire Department, Frederic Township Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit assisted on scene.