GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Manistee is sharing a rescue story from earlier this month to show people the sudden power of Lake Michigan.

A crew from Station Frankfort — one of the branches under the Manistee station — was doing a routine patrol when it was called toward Platte River Point on July 10. Two children in an inflatable raft had drifted away from the shoreline and were unable to get back.

The crew found them battling 6- to 7-foot waves approximately 1 nautical mile offshore (1.15 miles) and was able to pull them in and help them board the boat.

The crew brought the children back to shore and placed them into the care of local park rangers, who had them evaluated by emergency personnel.

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Frankfort pulls in a raft that carried two children a nautical mile away from the Lake Michigan shoreline on July 10, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee)

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Frankfort pulls in a raft that carried two children a nautical mile away from the Lake Michigan shoreline on July 10, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee)

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Frankfort poses following a rescue on Lake Michigan on July 10, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee)

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Frankfort heads back to shore after rescuing two children who had drifted a nautical mile away from the Lake Michigan shoreline on July 10, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee)

“Awesome job to the crew of Station Frankfort and a big thank you to our local first responders. Bravo Zulu!” Station Manistee said in a Facebook post.