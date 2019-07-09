2 injured in 3-car crash near Mecosta

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash northeast of Mecosta Monday night.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of M-66/30th Avenue and Arthur Road in Sheridan Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle pulled out into the path of a southbound car. The resulting crash shoved the southbound car into a third vehicle that was preparing to turn onto M-66.

The westbound driver, an 18-year-old woman from Remus, and her passenger, an 18-year-old from Weidman, were taken to a Mt. Pleasant hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, deputies said.