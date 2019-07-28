2 injured after plane crashes in Isabella Co. lake

A photo of a crashed plan upside down in Littlefield Lake. Courtesy of the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. (July 27, 2019)

GILMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are injured after a small plane crashed into a lake in Isabella County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in Gilmore Township, about 25 minutes north of Mount Pleasant.

Marine deputies witness the plane attempt to take off from Littlefield Lake. When the plane became airborne, it appeared to struggle to gain altitude, according to a news release from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the plane crashed into a tree and took a nosedive into the water.

Authorities say two people who were nearby were able to help the two men aboard the plane out of the cockpit.

The pilot, a 54-year-old man from Tennessee, received minor injuries.

The passenger, a 62-year-old man from Deerfield Township, was flown to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Deputies noted strong wind gusts might have affected the plane’s take off.