2 ice fishermen rescued after trapped by open water

CASEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two ice fishermen in Michigan’s Thumb region have been rescued by airboat after becoming trapped by open water.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says 21-year-old Jeffrey A. Stone Jr. 32-year-old Travis J Bender, both of Harbor Beach, called for help Saturday afternoon. An airboat crewed by a deputy and two firemen rescued the two men.

Hanson says the two men had stepped over cracks in the ice on the way out to their shanty on Saginaw Bay, not realizing there was a possibility for the ice to split apart as much as it did.