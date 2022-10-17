HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Howard Township Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home.

Deputies learned that a truck, driven by 33-year-old Justin Miller of Niles, was traveling south on Barron Lake Road and rear-ended another vehicle, driven by 53-year-old Janis Mix of Dowagiac. Miller’s truck then went off the road and hit a mailbox and the side of a home.

The sheriff’s office said that the truck hit a gas line on the side of the home, causing the house and truck to catch fire.

Miller was not in the truck when the fire started, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Nix went to the hospital in a private vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

The homeowner was not hurt in the crash or fire.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.