MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Mason Township.

Around 5:20 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of US-12 and Kessington Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by 63-year-old Timothy Huneryager of Kimmell, Indiana, was attempting to turn west onto US-12 and pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Haley Pickett of Niles.

The sheriff’s office said Pickett and Huneryager were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.