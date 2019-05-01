Michigan

2 hospitalized after head-on crash near Big Rapids

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 10:55 PM EDT

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash north of Big Rapids Tuesday.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Northland Drive north of 18 Mile Road in Green Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said  a northbound SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound car.

The passenger in the SUV, an 84-year-old man from Reed City, and the driver of the other car, a 25-year-old man From Reed City, were both taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The woman driving the SUV, a 76-year-old woman from Reed City, sustained only minor injuries.

