2 Great Lakes set record; water woes mount

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 03:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:27 PM EDT

DETROIT (WOOD) — Two of the Great Lakes broke water level records in May, according to a revised report from the Detroit District of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

Lake Superior came in at 1.18 inches above the mean monthly record, and Lake Erie was 3.15 inches above the record.

Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Ontario all came very close to breaking their records, but fell short. Despite receiving 52% more precipitation than normal, Lake Ontario was still 3.94 inches shy of its mean monthly record.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are hydrologically considered to be the same body of water, connected by the Straits of Mackinac. Michigan-Huron ended up 4.33 inches below the mean monthly record for May.

Although not record-breaking, Lake Michigan’s extremely high water level is majorly impacting the lakeshore. In South Haven, public works officials say the higher waters mean more watercraft must wait for the Dyckman Avenue Bascule Bridge to open so they can pass through the channel.

In May, South Haven Public Works Director Bill Hunter said the bridge was opened 468 times, allowing more than 1,500 boats to pass.

Hunter is encouraging drivers to anticipate a longer wait at the bridge or use an alternate route.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release its next water level report Friday, which is expected to include whether lake levels will continue to rise.

