2 GR men charged in prescription drug fraud in UP

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men from Grand Rapids have been charged on multiple felony counts in trying to illegally obtain prescription drugs in the Upper Peninsula.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said Leroy Joseph McKay Jr., 26, and Deiontreay Darell Craft, 23, were charged in Sault Ste. Marie after a prescription fraud complaint.

Investigators say someone pretending to be a doctor called in a prescription from the Lower Peninsula. Detectives found that someone was on their way to pickup the prescription from the pharmacy, so they set up surveillance.

When the two men arrived, investigators say one man went inside to pick up the fraudulent prescription. He was then arrested.

The second man was inside of a vehicle and was also arrested.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a stolen handgun and other prescriptions that were also believed to be fraudulently obtained.

McKay has been charged with:

Attempting to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance

Fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance

Conspiracy to commit controlled substance by fraud

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Carrying a concealed firearm

Receiving and concealing a stolen firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Conspiracy to commit controlled substance obtained by fraud

Habitual offender

Craft has been charged with:

Attempting to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance

Conspiracy to commit controlled substance by fraud

Controlled substance by false prescription

Conspiracy to commit controlled substance by false prescription

Possession of a controlled substance

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Receiving and concealing a stolen firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm

Habitual offender

Both suspects were arraigned Thursday and were given a $100,000 bond with tether.