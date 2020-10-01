2 GR men charged in prescription drug fraud in UP

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men from Grand Rapids have been charged on multiple felony counts in trying to illegally obtain prescription drugs in the Upper Peninsula.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said Leroy Joseph McKay Jr., 26, and Deiontreay Darell Craft, 23, were charged in Sault Ste. Marie after a prescription fraud complaint.
Investigators say someone pretending to be a doctor called in a prescription from the Lower Peninsula. Detectives found that someone was on their way to pickup the prescription from the pharmacy, so they set up surveillance.
When the two men arrived, investigators say one man went inside to pick up the fraudulent prescription. He was then arrested.
The second man was inside of a vehicle and was also arrested.
Authorities searched the vehicle and found a stolen handgun and other prescriptions that were also believed to be fraudulently obtained.
McKay has been charged with:
- Attempting to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance
- Fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance
- Conspiracy to commit controlled substance by fraud
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of ammunition
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Receiving and concealing a stolen firearm
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Conspiracy to commit controlled substance obtained by fraud
- Habitual offender
Craft has been charged with:
- Attempting to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance
- Conspiracy to commit controlled substance by fraud
- Controlled substance by false prescription
- Conspiracy to commit controlled substance by false prescription
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of ammunition
- Receiving and concealing a stolen firearm
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Habitual offender
Both suspects were arraigned Thursday and were given a $100,000 bond with tether.