2 found dead inside St. Joseph home ID’d; brother charged

ST JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The names of the ex-husband and wife who were found dead in a St. Joseph home Sunday evening have been released.

The pair has been identified Benjamin Head, 78, and Ruth Kruger, 72. The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said that it isn’t clear how long they have been dead.

Kruger’s brother, Kurt Kruger, is the person who called police to the home, where he also lived. He has been charged with failing to report their deaths and is being held in the Berrien County Jail.

The bodies were discovered Sunday evening at a home on Michigan Avenue east of Niles Avenue where the three lived.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Monday. Its findings haven’t been released yet, so it is unknown when Head and Kruger died and how. Police said they are treating the deaths as suspicious.