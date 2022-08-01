GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two drivers from the metro Detroit area were arrested Sunday after being caught speeding twice within a matter of minutes.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were patrolling eastbound I-94 on Sunday night when two people driving Dodge Chargers were pulled over. According to the news release, the drivers were measured traveling 126 mph and weaving in and out of traffic.

After the drivers were given speeding tickets and released, the troopers continued their patrols. Several miles down I-94 they once again found the Chargers, this time recording them traveling 112 mph.

One of the drivers stopped while the other took off. The second driver was eventually spotted at a nearby gas station and taken into custody.

The drivers, a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Chesterfield Township, were arrested on charges of reckless driving. Their vehicles were also impounded.