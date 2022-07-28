UNDATED (WOOD) — Firefighters in Detroit pulled two of their from under the debris of a collapsed house Thursday.

The second of two trapped firefighters was rescued shortly after 3 p.m., live images taken from a news helicopter showed, and carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Another had been previously freed. Five others walked out of the collapsed house and three of those were taken to the hospital, WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, reports.

The collapse happened after a fire broke out at a vacant building on Hollywood Avenue near John R Street and 7 Mile Road on the city’s north side, according to WDIV.

The trapped firefighter was conscious and talking to crews while the rescue was underway, WDIV reported.

Detroit fire officials did not immediately release the names of any of the firefighters involved.