CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people have died in a Newaygo County crash.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on E. 56th St., west of W. County Line Road in Croton Township. That’s west of Howard City.

Authorities say the crash involved a motorcycle.

Additional details were not immediately available.

