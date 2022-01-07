2 dead after snowed-in car catches fire near Dowagiac

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people died when a fire sparked as they tried to get their car free from snow southwest of Dowagiac.

It happened along M-51 between Pokagon and Peavine streets in Pokagon Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called there shortly before 4 a.m. Friday on a report of a car fire.

Investigators say two people were trying to get their car out of a driveway, where it was snowed in.

It appears that carbon monoxide flooded the car, knocking the two people inside unconscious. The engine then overheated and sparked the fire.

The names of the people killed were not released early Friday afternoon as authorities worked to positively identify them.

