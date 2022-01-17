2 dead, 5 injured, 1 missing in Pontiac house fire

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a house burns in Pontiac, Mich., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The fatal fire started early Monday. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two men died and five people were injured early Monday in a fire at a multi-family dwelling in Pontiac.

Eleven adults were in the home when the fire was reported around 2:44 a.m.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Department officials say some people jumped to safety from the second story of the home.

They included a 36-year-old man who said he instructed his stepson — a 19-year-old with autism who was staying with his stepfather — to follow him out the window. The stepson refused to jump and wasn’t seen exiting the home, authorities said. They said he has not been accounted for.

A fire investigator is still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!