NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and three others, including two teen boys, were injured in a shooting that Niles police say was linked to two other killings.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. at a home on N. 6th Street near Howard Street. The Niles Police Department says a group of people came up to the house and started firing into it.

Responding officers found the five victims. Two of them, 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott, both of Niles, died at the scene. Three others, two 16-year-old boys and a 25-year-old man, were taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Police think the shooting is related to two other recent killings: That of Farries Maxwell, 36, who was shot and killed on N. 7th Street south of Ferry Street on Aug. 16; and that of Raquon Glenn, 26, who was shot and killed on 6th near Ferry on Sept. 8.

Those two shootings happened within a block of one another and only a couple of blocks from the Tuesday night shooting.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings should call Niles police at 269.683.1313 or Crime Stoppers at 800.342.STOP (7867).