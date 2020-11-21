2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at house in northern Michigan

ELBERTA, Mich. (AP) — Two people were killed and two more were critically injured in a shooting Friday at a house in northern Michigan’s Benzie County, police said.
A mother and her adult son died, while the father and another son were rushed to a hospital, Undersheriff Gregory Hubers said.
The shooting occurred in Elberta, a village tucked between Lake Michigan and Betsie Lake.
“We don’t believe there are any suspects at large. All of the gunshots occurred … from people within the residence,” Hubers said.