2 dead, 1 hospitalized after Oceana County crash

A photo of a crash in Oceana County’s Colfax Township on April 20, 2020. (Courtesy of Oceana County Sheriff’s Office)

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men are dead and one woman is in the hospital following a crash in Oceana County.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday on North 176th Avenue between Jackson Road and Rossel Lake Road in Colfax Township.

Deputies say 20-year-old Josue Morales from Hart and 23-year-old Enrique Guajardo of Donna, Texas were killed at the scene of the crash.

Guajardo was a passenger in the car when Morales was driving a 2016 Honda Accord at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Morales then lost control, ran off the road, overcorrected and drove into a southbound lane in the path of a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by a woman, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when the vehicles crashed, Morales’ car became engulfed in flames.

When crews arrived, one firefighter laid his body over the caravan’s hood to shield the woman from the heat and flames coming from Morales’ vehicle. The firefighter’s turnout gear was destroyed, deputies say.

The woman driver was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. She is being treated there and is in stable condition, deputies say.