LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday.

Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night.

On Nov. 16, 2018, police said Yang was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. at a state park in Bath Township.

Yang was a frequent hunter at the Rose Lake State Park, and his wife was concerned when Yang did not return home.

His family found his body after finding Yang’s car in a parking lot nearby. There were two sets of footprints left behind which led the family to Yang’s body.

Nessel’s office said witness testimony, a plastic bag and hunting spray found near Yang’s body led police to Olson and Roadway.

Olson and Roadway face the following charges:

One count of felony murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony

Joseph Yang, who is representing the family, said they knew that charges were being processed to Nessel’s office, but they weren’t aware of other details until Thursday afternoon.

“The family is relieved that at least these two men have been named,” said Joseph Yang. “We can move on to the next chapter and find a resolution and find some closure for the Yang family.”

It has been four years and one month since Chong Yang’s death.

“There’s definitely frustration in how long it took, but we never lost hope that Bath Township was working, the FBI was working, and other local agencies were working on our behalf,” said Joseph Yang.

When asked if Chong Yang could have known the two men that were arrested knew Yang or interacted with him, the family’s attorney said that there is no connection based on what we know.

“There’s no indication that these names are familiar people to the family,” said Joseph Yang. “We’re kind of at a loss for words here and kind of scratching our heads about what happened.”

“The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for their persistence and hard work in pursuing this case. Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it.”

Roadway and Olson’s probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1 p.m., and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.