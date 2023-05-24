GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men, including a police officer, face criminal charges after a dispute in a Wayne County bar in April.

According to a release from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, now-former Westland police officer Shawn Davidson was off duty when he entered a bar in Wyandotte on April 22, along with 53-year-old Gregory Tittle.

Staff asked the two men were asked to leave after Tittle allegedly pulled a loaded handgun from Davidson’s waistband and pointed it at Davidson’s head. Wyandotte Police officers were called to the scene and took Davidson into custody. Tittle was eventually captured at another nearby bar.

Both men have been charged with carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Tittle also faces a charge of reckless use of a firearm.

The two men were arraigned Tuesday. Alcohol tethers were included as a part of their bond agreement. A pretrial hearing is set for June 1.