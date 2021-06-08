2 boys shot near Benton Harbor; no arrests

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two boys were shot near Benton Harbor Monday night.

The Benton Township Police Department said officers were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting on S. Fair Avenue near the intersection of Highland Avenue.

It was first reported that three people had been shot, but officers only found two victims.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his stomach. Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to BTPD.

There is no suspect description at this time and it’s unknown what led to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.