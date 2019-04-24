2 boys last seen in Gaylord are missing Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of missing child Orlando Luis Hernandez. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of missing child Ricardo Martinez. (April 24, 2019) [ + - ]

GAYLORD. Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two boys last seen at a Taco Bell in Gaylord.

Police say the two children, Orlando Hernandez and Ricardo Martinez, are believed to be with 44-year-old April Mae Fuller. Authorities describe the boys as being “permanent wards of the state.”

Authorities say they could be traveling in green, 2003 Dodge Caravan with the Michigan license plate DWV3864.

Hernandez is 6 feet tall and 167 pounds. Martinez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 106 pounds.

People with information are asked to call 989.732.1777.

Additional details were not immediately available.