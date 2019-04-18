2 bills offer different snow day forgiveness plans Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mother Valerie Cummings watches children play on Ionia Public Schools' 19th snow day of the season. (Feb. 25, 2019) [ + - ] Video

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House and Senate are both working on legislation that would forgive more school days than allotted under normal circumstances.

Under Michigan law, each district can take six days off the calendar without having to make up the time and the state Department of Education can grant a waiver for another three days.

House Bill 4206, which passed the full House Wednesday afternoon, would forgive the three days in late January when school was canceled due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency due to extreme winter weather. That means that in total, schools would have 12 days they don't have to make up. The bill would also offer an option to add 30-minute increments to school days to make up additional time.

The original version of Senate Bill 113, introduced by Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, would have automatically excused school days during this year's emergency and during any future emergencies. The amended bill that passed out of committee Tuesday would pertain only to this year’s situation. The measure would forgive four extra days for a total of 13 excuased days. If passed by the full Senate, any other lost time would have to be made up in June.

The Legislature is going to have to work out which plan it's going with. Regardless of what plan is settled on, school districts would like to have an answer after a long, snowy year.

"This has certainly been an outlier winter," said Dan Behm, superintendent of Forest Hills Public Schools. "I've been calling snow days for 20 years and I've never seen a winter like this one."

Most school administrators aren't asking for all missed days to be forgiven; just those days during the emergency. That's all Behm said he is looking for.

"The solution that the Legislature may come up with ... is to address one outlier winter. It's not changing the quantity of education that we want to provide for children and families for years to come," Behm said.

Final legislative action could come as early as next week.