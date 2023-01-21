ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after police say shots were fired into a St. Joseph home Saturday.

Around 11:44 a.m., officers responded to Church Street between Port Street and Ship Street in St. Joseph for reports of shots fired into a home. There were two people inside the home at the time of the shooting who were not injured, according to St. Joseph Public Safety Department.

Police investigated and identified two people of interest in the case, Carlton Antoni Kelly, 38, and Chantal Baker, 31. They were both arrested around 4 p.m. Saturday and lodged at the Berrien County Jail, officers said.

They will be arraigned on Monday on numerous charges, according to the St. Joseph Public Safety Department.