2 arrested after MSP chase in Berrien County

A pursuit involving Michigan State Police ends after the suspect car crashes in Berrien County on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy: MSP)

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Berrien County Wednesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in Coloma Township on eastbound I-94 near Friday Road.

Michigan State Police said troopers were notified of a possible stolen car. The vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger, was stolen out of the Chicago area.

When troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect driver did not stop and initiated a pursuit on Red Arrow Highway. The pursuit then went onto I-94. The car crashed while trying to exit at Friday Road.

Two people inside the car, both 20-year-old men of Kalamazoo, took off on foot for a short distance then were taken into custody by the Coloma Police Department.

No significant injuries were reported, investigators said.

The men face several charges: fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police officers, possession of stolen vehicle and minor in possession of marijuana.

They will be taken to the Berrien County Jail after receieving medical evaluations at the hospital.

Several surrounding agencies assisted MSP.