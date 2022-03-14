$2.7M awarded to MI schools to expand STEM programs

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Three schools will be receiving grand funding to expand their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Kalamazoo RESA, Grand Valley State University and Washtenaw ISP will each receive about $900,000 for a total of $2.7 million in grant money. The funding will help continue education and student STEM programs.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Michigan has the fourth largest engineering, design and development workforce in the nation. There were over 113,000 people employed in STEM industries in 2020, making it almost twice as concentrated in Michigan compared to the national average. In upcoming years, it is anticipated that careers in STEM is anticipated to grow more than twice the rate of other occupations.

“Regardless of their gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, students need to consider the widest range of possibilities as careers, including STEM careers,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said in a press release. “Expanding STEM education helps our children not only dream bigger but realize a wealth of career opportunities and how STEM education will help them achieve their dreams.”

