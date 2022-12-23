BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A state of emergency has been declared in Berrien County because of a power outage in Benton Harbor.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department said that about a thousand people were experiencing a power outage. This prompted the Berrien County Board of Commissioners to issue a state of emergency started at 1 p.m. Friday. It will last for seven days.

This activates emergency response efforts and frees up local resources to help people without power and affected by the blizzard. Because of frigid temperatures, a warming center was established at Second Baptist Church at 600 Donald Adkins Drive in Benton Harbor.

The sheriff’s office said that Indiana Michigan power crews were working on getting power restored to the area.